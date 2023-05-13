Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $26,827.29 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $519.70 billion and $818.22 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00424329 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00129708 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00024197 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,372,062 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
