Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.44

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.44 and last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 664585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

BIR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.92.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.28). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of C$320.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.4695009 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$164,000.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

