Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BITGF. Handelsbanken upgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Biotage AB (publ) alerts:

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BITGF stock remained flat at $12.00 during trading on Friday. Biotage AB has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.