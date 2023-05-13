BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 362,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 295,437 shares.The stock last traded at $18.05 and had previously closed at $18.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $812.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 85.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $30,946.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,828.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,778 shares of company stock worth $1,146,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 389,812 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,673,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

