Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Shares Down 5.5%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €34.20 ($37.58) and last traded at €35.72 ($39.25). 222,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.80 ($41.54).

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($52.75) price target on Bilfinger in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Monday, February 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.14.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

