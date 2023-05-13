Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSY. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

BSY opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,673. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

