Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in April

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the April 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Benchmark Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCHF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,676. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of the Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.