Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $237.02 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $237.02 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.56 or 0.06711924 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,916,877,713 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,277,720 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.