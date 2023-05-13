BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $871,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 47.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAFN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a PE ratio of 176.13 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

(Get Rating)

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.