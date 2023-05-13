Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Plans $2.26 Dividend

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 2.2587 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($98.90) to €95.00 ($104.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.