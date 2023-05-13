Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Basf Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BASFY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,282. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of -320.25 and a beta of 1.23. Basf has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Basf Cuts Dividend

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.642 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,650.00%.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

