Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

May 13th, 2023

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 503.8 days.

Barco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCNAF remained flat at $30.01 during trading hours on Friday. Barco has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

About Barco

(Get Rating)

Barco NV engages in the designing and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment focuses on the delivery of projection, lighting, LED, and software solutions for professional markets, such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail, and advertising.

Further Reading

