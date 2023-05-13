Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 503.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BCNAF remained flat at $30.01 during trading hours on Friday. Barco has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.
