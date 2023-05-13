Barclays Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $19.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,253,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 558,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,042,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,852 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 37,980 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 508,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 69,825 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

