Barclays Raises ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Price Target to $7.00

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.14. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.15 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZimVie will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Heppenstall purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,848. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Vafa Jamali purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 137,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,983.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Heppenstall purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $410,600. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIMV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

