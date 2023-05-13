Barclays Raises Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $98.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.89.

RETA opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $480,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,321.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

