Barclays Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$56.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

CM stock opened at C$56.43 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$71.10. The company has a market cap of C$51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7389706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 34,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

