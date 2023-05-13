Barclays Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $256.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $201.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.38. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $83.01 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at $603,987,662.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

