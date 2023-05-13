Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the April 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of South Carolina

In other Bank of South Carolina news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,952.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,740.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell purchased 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,838.63. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $95,031.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,952.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,740.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,650 shares of company stock worth $114,528 in the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 31.30%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

