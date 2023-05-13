Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Up 68.1% in April

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the April 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

