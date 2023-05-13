Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,847.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,847.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,969 shares of company stock worth $312,708. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.