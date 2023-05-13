Bam Bam Resources (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Shares Down 5.8%

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 42,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 238,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Bam Bam Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

About Bam Bam Resources

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

