Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes $419,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

