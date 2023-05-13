Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.