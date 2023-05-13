Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 304,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of F opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.16.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

