Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

NYSE MMM opened at $100.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 1-year low of $99.27 and a 1-year high of $152.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

