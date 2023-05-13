Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.05.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,656,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,892 shares of company stock worth $44,387,872. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

