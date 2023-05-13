Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $693,000 Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 91,388 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.0 %

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.