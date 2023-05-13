Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity

Matson Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,363 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MATX opened at $65.21 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.