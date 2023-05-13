Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VSS opened at $109.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $117.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.90.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

