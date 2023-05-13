Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.48 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.19). Approximately 1,091,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 769,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.60 ($1.18).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.22. The company has a market capitalization of £337.07 million, a P/E ratio of -140.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

