Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
