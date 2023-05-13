Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 15.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth $129,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 58,078 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

