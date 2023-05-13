Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Up 1.8 %

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 1,819.23% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Aziyo Biologics

In other news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 110,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,524.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

