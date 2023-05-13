Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in April

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

AXFOF remained flat at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. Axfood AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXFOF shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

