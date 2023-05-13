Aviva PLC Raises Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 656,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $43,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Welltower by 623.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 344.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.