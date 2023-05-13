Aviva PLC Purchases 102,634 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $37,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

