Aviva PLC Has $47.96 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $47,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.