Aviva PLC Has $34.02 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $34,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $389.97 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.68.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

