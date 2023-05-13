Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $31,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
