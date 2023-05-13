Aviva PLC Acquires 25,609 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $39,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,202,000 after buying an additional 12,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,170 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,518,000 after acquiring an additional 772,045 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also

