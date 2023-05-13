Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Avista has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Avista has a payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avista to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Avista Price Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $44.02 on Friday. Avista has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Avista by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Avista by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Avista by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

