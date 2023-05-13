Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Releases Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 3.9 %

ASM opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 209,306 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

ASM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

