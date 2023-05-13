AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189.40 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 189.60 ($2.39). Approximately 315,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 699,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.20 ($2.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.82 million, a P/E ratio of -861.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.50.

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £199.72 ($252.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,396,640 ($3,024,151.42). 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

