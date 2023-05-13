Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CURR opened at $0.15 on Friday. Avenir Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

