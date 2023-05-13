Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Avenir Wellness Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CURR opened at $0.15 on Friday. Avenir Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63.
Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avenir Wellness Solutions (CURR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Avenir Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenir Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.