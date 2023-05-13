Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Trading Down 1.3%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.11 and last traded at C$11.17. Approximately 16,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 22,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.32.

APR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$460.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

