Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 4.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

ADP stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.74. 1,256,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.12. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

