Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $212.74 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.