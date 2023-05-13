Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Decreased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 4.3% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADP traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,222. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

