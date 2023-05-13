Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Decreased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 4.3% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of ADP traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,222. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
