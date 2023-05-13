AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AUDC. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of AUDC opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AudioCodes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

