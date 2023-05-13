Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the April 15th total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 937,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Auddia Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUUD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 678,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,012. Auddia has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Get Auddia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auddia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Auddia by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Auddia by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.