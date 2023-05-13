Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ATRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.58. 229,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,751. The firm has a market cap of $502.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.56. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 45.1% during the first quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 330,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 183,006 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

